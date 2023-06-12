Power tariff was hiked during previous BJP Government: CM

June 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has clarified that the decision to hike the power tariff was taken by the previous BJP Government and the new rates have come into force now, after the elections. “But the BJP is resorting to cheap politics by alleging that the Congress Government had increased the power tariff soon after coming to power,” claimed Siddharamaiah.

Clarifying about power tariff hike to the media at Suttur Helipad, on Saturday, the CM said: “The decision to raise power tariff was taken sometime during March-April, 2023. It was not implemented as it was election time and the Poll Code of Conduct was in force. We came to power only about three weeks ago. It was the BJP Government which is responsible for increase in power tariff,” added the CM.

Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) revises power tariff every year. Their recommendations have been accepted by the BJP Government and they wanted to implement it from June 1 as there was a poll code of conduct then. But to cover up their mistakes, BJP leaders are making allegations against the Congress Government. People of the State are not going to believe their statements, Siddharamaiah said.

PSI scam

Reacting to the statement of former BJP Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, who had asked the State Government to probe into the allegations of PSI recruitment scam and 40% commission, CM Siddharamaiah said that they need not act as per the wishes of BJP leaders.

“Based on the availability of evidence we will definitely probe. PSI scam is already being investigated and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Amrit Paul is already in jail and investigation is on with regard to the involvement of others in the scam,” said the CM.

The Chief Minister also said that he has asked Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda to collect information about the alleged nepotism by the previous BJP Government with respect to allotment of Government lands.

“We will demand our State’s legitimate share from the Union Government and make sincere attempts to get them,” concluded CM.

‘After Devaraj Urs, your Siddharamaiah has become CM for second time’

“D. Devaraj Urs had successfully completed five years as the CM of Karnataka. Apart from him, it was your Siddharamaiah who has completed five years as Chief Minister (CM) of the State. In addition, Devaraj Urs was elected from Mysuru district and became CM of the State twice. Now, your Siddharamaiah has become the CM for the second time,” said CM Siddharamaiah at Suttur on Saturday.