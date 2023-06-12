Entrepreneurs show interest to start businesses in UAE

June 12, 2023

High-level UAE delegation in city to attract companies from Mysuru to Hamriyah Free Zone

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), in association with Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and Government of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), organised a one-on-one meeting — ‘Expanding your Business Globally through UAE’ — with senior officials from Hamriyah Free Zone in UAE in the citythis morning.

The meetings, organised at Fortune J.P. Palace on Abba Road, will continue till tomorrow where industrialists, exporters, entrepreneurs from the Mysuru region are gleaning information from the representatives from the Government of Sharjah on setting up and expanding operations in Sharjah and later onto foreign markets.

The delegation from the Government of Sharjah comprised Ali Al Jarwan, Deputy Executive Director of Commercial Affairs, Muhamed Basheer, Head of Overseas Promotion, Geomon George, Head of Business Development, Irfan Alam, Deputy Director and senior officials from Hamriyah Free Zone. Over 50 industrialists, exporters and entrepreneurs from the Mysuru region are attending the meetings.

The main agenda of the meetings is to spread awareness about how companies from Mysuru can expand their operations into foreign markets through establishing branches and subsidiaries using UAE as base to enter and capture markets in other Gulf countries, Africa, Europe, etc.

Established in 1995 by Emiri Decree, Hamriyah Free Zone Authority offers economically viable incorporation services including modern infrastructure, logistics, investor connectivity and critical operations support for its investors.

The delegation showcased facilities and services, positioning Sharjah as an attractive investment destination. The team also provided insights into the current trends and dynamics of the global industry for prospective investors.

Irfan Alam told the local industrialists that the UAE has been an attractive destination for entrepreneurs the world over because of a well-developed and diversified economy, excellent infrastructure and transport links and a unique low tax regime.

“In addition, we offer Free Trade Zones that are like Special Economic Zones in India and in UAE, they are economic areas where goods and services can be traded. Free Trade Zones attract 0 percent tax and there is 100 percent ownership, preferential customs duty rates and 100 percent import and export tax exemption,” he added.

He assured the Mysuru industrialists of providing land on lease in UAE to set up businesses and provide facilities like infrastructure, supply chain, subsidies, marketing, exports through ports and airports, maximum connectivity across the world and within UAE. “Already, UAE has 30 to 35 percent Indians doing business and also working in various sectors,” Irfan Alam said.

Businesses, setting up shop at Hamriyah Free Zone, can get trading licences within 24 hours and the cost of office space is less than Rs. 3 lakh annually including company registration charges and trading licence.

MCCI President K.B. Lingaraju, Hon. Secretary A.K. Shivaji Rao, Vice-President R. Anand, Hon. Treasurer S.J. Ashok, Hon. Joint Secretary Vinod Jain and others were present.