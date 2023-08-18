‘Branding Mysuru Contest- 2023’

August 18, 2023

Tourism Department invites entries

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Mysuru Dasara, the State Tourism Department under Ministry of Tourism’s Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme has invited entries for ‘Branding Mysuru Competition -2023’.

With the tagline Let your creative imagination attract the whole world towards Mysuru, the topic for the competition is ‘Unending Nest of Happiness Namma Mysuru.’ It is an opportunity to create the future of tourism of Mysuru. The gist of the subject can be presented in either of three points or the package of all, given below.

Competition-1: A captivating logo and tagline.

Competition-2: An Endearing Mascot.

Competition-3: Innovative Souvenir.

Competition-4: A blog describing your favourite place to visit and / or activity to do in Mysuru.

Winners will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 20,000 (first), Rs. 10,000 (second) and Rs. 5,000 (third).

All shortlisted entries stand a chance to present their ideas to the Officers. Winning entries will be published on Karnataka Tourism website. All the participants will receive Digital Certificate of participation from the Tourism Authority.

Interested may apply in three easy steps by sending their details for registration on [email protected], explain about the idea not exceeding 200 words and submit as per the details explained in QR code.

The last date for registration is Aug. 31 and for submitting application is Sept. 4.

For registration and any queries e-mail: [email protected].