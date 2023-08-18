‘Branding Mysuru Contest- 2023’
News

‘Branding Mysuru Contest- 2023’

August 18, 2023

Tourism Department invites entries

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Mysuru Dasara, the State Tourism Department under Ministry of Tourism’s Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme has invited entries for ‘Branding Mysuru Competition -2023’.

With the tagline Let your creative imagination attract the whole world towards Mysuru, the topic for the competition is ‘Unending Nest of Happiness Namma Mysuru.’ It is an opportunity to create the future of tourism of Mysuru. The gist of the subject can be presented in either of three points or the package of all, given below.

Competition-1: A captivating logo and tagline.

Competition-2: An Endearing Mascot.

Competition-3: Innovative Souvenir.

Competition-4: A blog describing your favourite place to visit and / or activity to do in Mysuru.

Winners will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 20,000 (first), Rs. 10,000 (second) and Rs. 5,000 (third).

All shortlisted entries stand a chance to present their ideas to the Officers. Winning entries will be published on Karnataka Tourism website. All the participants will receive Digital Certificate of participation from              the Tourism Authority.

Interested may apply in three easy steps by sending their  details for registration on [email protected], explain about the idea not exceeding 200 words and submit as per the details explained in QR code.

The last date for registration is Aug. 31 and for submitting application is Sept. 4.

For registration and any queries e-mail: [email protected].

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching