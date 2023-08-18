Cyberverse Foundation launches ‘Cybersecurity School Hygiene’

August 18, 2023

Aims to bolster digital safety among school students

Mysore/Mysuru: The Cyberverse Foundation, in collaboration with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), has unveiled its latest endeavour – the ‘Cybersecurity School Hygiene Programme.’

The initiative aims to bolster digital safety awareness and practices among school students. Anchored by the expertise of AKS Institute of Cyber Technology Pvt. Ltd. (AKSICT), this programme is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing cybersecurity across educational institutions.

The launch event was held on Aug. 7 at the MYRA School of Business. Chairman of the Advisory Board at Cyberverse Foundation Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was present on the occasion.

Equipping students with the know-how to navigate the online landscape safely and responsibly has become paramount. The programme’s objectives encompass key areas including raising cybersecurity awareness, advocating responsible digital conduct, empowering educators and fostering community engagement.

The launch event also featured addresses from the Country Head of IEEE India Operations Srikanth Chandrasekaran, DDPI Mysuru H.K. Pandu and Chairman of the Governing Council at MYRA School of Business Dr. Ramasastry Ambarish. Notably, the gathering drew over 120 delegates from more than 60 schools in and around Mysuru.

Yaduver Wadiyar emphasised the critical significance of raising cyber awareness in schools across India. He applauded IEEE and Cyberverse Foundation for pioneering this initiative.

Srikanth Chandrasekaran shed light on IEEE’s commitment to cultivating trust in devices and systems, making cybersecurity a central tenet of their foundational technology practice.

The ‘Cybersecurity School Hygiene Programme’ addresses the pressing need for comprehensive cybersecurity education in schools, recognising the inseparable connection between digital technology and education.