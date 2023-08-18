Motorists suffer as rubber humps come up ‘overnight’

August 18, 2023

Several two-wheeler riders injured with unscientific speed-breakers laid in city, sans any caution boards, blinkers or reflective tapes/ stickers

Mysore/Mysuru: The unscientifically laid rubber road humps at various places in the city have been proving a threat to vehicle riders.

Following the request of Traffic Police, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has laid road humps overnight on five to six roads in the city including Male Mahadeshwara road that connects Nazarbad and Siddarthanagar, GST Bhavan at Siddarthanagar and Sangeetha Corner. However, the humps are devoid of blinkers, reflective tapes/ stickers or even the caution board for the riders.

As the black and yellow striped hump almost resembles the colour of the asphalted road, it is even difficult to notice the difference. Owing to the same reason, most of the riders fail to identify the hump and ride over it, only to lose balance and fall off, suffering injuries. As it has been laid overnight, the daily commuters on the road are falling victims.

Apart from two-wheelers, even autorickshaws and cars are experiencing the inconvenience. If the auto drivers make a bid to ride over the hump speedily, the chances of handle turning either way resulting in it overturning cannot be ignored. Similar is the case with small cars, which may end up ramming vehicles coming in the opposite direction. While it is said that, several vehicle riders have been hospitalised for the injuries suffered in freak accidents caused due to these road humps, Mohan Kayaka a reporter of Mysuru Mithra (sister publication of Star of Mysore) is the latest victim.

Unaware of the speed breaker that was laid overnight, Kayaka who was riding home late in the night on Aug. 14 after work, met with a self-accident on Male Mahadeshwara Road. Kayaka who fell off the vehicle, suffered a fracture in his right shoulder and also injuries on his leg. As he was wearing helmet at that time, the possibilities of head injuries was averted. Kayaka who was rushed to the nearby Shanthaveri Gopala Gowda Hospital was operated upon for the shoulder fracture and was discharged on Aug. 16 night. He is recuperating at home, with no threat to his life.

Kayaka said “I had passed through the same road in the afternoon (on the day of accident), but there was no hump. It was not there in the evening also. It has been laid overnight, but the colour is ditto like that of the road. Neither any reflectors are put or any streetlight facility, even though two such humps are laid nearby.”

It is said that, three vehicle riders have met with a similar accidents due to these road humps, due to the lack of precautionary measures and vision on the part of authorities concerned, leaving the general public to suffer.

According to the guidelines associated with road humps, the speed breakers are laid to prevent accidents. Before laying the speed breakers, the porous points should be identified and the thickness and type will be decided as per the gravity of the situation. To enable motorists, caution boards must be installed at a distance, besides painting the humps with a white strip. However, all these are missing in the newly installed road humps.

Strangely, neither the Police Officers under whose supervision the road humps are to be laid are aware nor the MCC about who laid the rubber humps overnight, mooting a question- who did it then?

Is it possible by private parties? If yes, whether Police or MCC will initiate action against them? Who will bear the expenses of those who are left to suffer due to these humps? These are the questions asked by general public.