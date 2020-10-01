Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4 row: MCC Commissioner orders issuance of documents to property owners of Siddarthanagar, K.C. and J.C. Nagar
News

Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4 row: MCC Commissioner orders issuance of documents to property owners of Siddarthanagar, K.C. and J.C. Nagar

October 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Residents of Siddarthanagar, K.C. Nagar and J.C. Nagar in Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4 and Alanahalli Survey No. 41, who have been fighting relentlessly since many years to get their property documents, can now heave a sigh of relief. The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner has ordered issuance of documents such as khata, building licence and tax stipulation to the property owners of the above localities.

These layouts, spread over 354.29 ½ acre — Siddarthanagar – 205.09 ½ acre, K.C. Layout – 105 acre and J.C. Nagar – 44.20 acre — were classified as B-Kharab land and declassified recently. Following this, the MCC Commissioner, on Sept. 28, 2020, ordered the issuance of property documents with a few conditions.

The conditions in the order are: to adhere to the judgements of Court, adhere to the orders by Revenue, Urban Development Departments and also orders from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner.

The MCC Commissioner has also stated that the Corporation has all right to cancel the khata and revenue documents in case Court issues such orders or if it creates legal problems.

