25 heritage buildings of 95 surveyed in Mysuru need urgent repairs

February 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The ongoing survey of 131 heritage structures within the limits of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has taken into account the present condition of 95 heritage buildings and the survey of the remaining 36 will be completed within a month or so.

Giving the update on the status to Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra at the meeting of the Heritage Conservation Sub-Committee held at the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage in Dasara Exhibition Grounds premises yesterday, Commissioner of Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage Devaraju said that 25 buildings surveyed so far need urgent repairs and restoration works.

After the survey, a report will be submitted to the DC to be sent to the State Government for further action. The DC is the Chairman of the District Heritage Committee.

The survey began on Oct. 12, 2022 as widespread rainfall caused damage to the buildings, many of which are already dilapidated. The buildings are being graded according to the norms specified in the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Model Building (Amendment) Bylaws- 2021.

The survey is being carried out by the Heritage Commissioner Devaraju, Deputy Director of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage Manjula, Member of District Heritage Committee Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, former VTU Dean Prof. Syed Shakeeb Ur Rahman, Joint Director of MCC Town Planning G. Venugopal, Assistant Director of Town Planning R. Ramya, Assistant Engineer R. Pavithra, Town Planner G.R. Raghu and staff photographer Sowmya.