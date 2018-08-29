City lad bags Global Student of the Year Award

Mysuru: City student Aayush Aiyanna has won the Global Student of the Year Award (SOTY) given by USA UnivQuest in recognition of an individual’s overall achievement in all fields — like academics, sports, co-curricular and leadership skills.

Aayush was chosen for the award as he had scored above 90 percent in grades 8, 9 and 10 and a score of 80 percent in his 12th class.

He has won several accolades in City, State, National and International School level debates, verbattles, Olympiads and football competitions.

Aayush Aiyanna, a student of Christ Public School from grade 2-7 and Excel Public School from 8-10, did his 11th and 12th at National Public School International Mysore.

Son of Puliyanda Narein Uthaiah and Ar. Archana Uthaiah, residents of Gokulam, Aayush is currently pursuing Aeronautical Engineering in Indian Institute of Aeronautical Engineering, Dehradun.