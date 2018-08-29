No change in Dasara Logo; website to be redesigned

Mysuru: There will be no change in Dasara Logo this time as the logo that was designed last year was accepted by all and henceforth, the same logo will be followed, said Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who is also the Dasara Special Officer.

Speaking to Star of Mysore from Veeranahosahalli Gate where he was inspecting the site of Gajapayana, the DC said that as it was decided at the Dasara High Power Committee meeting in the presence of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, this year, the focus will be on attracting more and more tourists.

As tourists, mainly those coming from abroad, depend on the information presented on websites, it has been decided to redesign the present website to make it more informative, interactive and responsive with a lot of information about Mysuru, Dasara, history of the land, places to be visited and also accessibility to destinations like Mysore Palace.

Meeting tomorrow

“The website will be tourist-centric and the proposal will be tabled before a meeting tomorrow that will be held as a prelude to the Dasara Executive Committee meeting that will be held in Mysuru after Sept. 3,” he said. All the district-level officers will be present at tomorrow’s meeting where a decision will be taken on website redesign, the DC added.