City Law graduate R.Varnika selected as Civil Judge

February 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: City Law graduate R. Varnika has been selected as a Civil Judge with fifth rank in the competitive written exam held last year.

The 28-year-old is among the 33 selected for appointment as Civil Judges. She was ranked fifth after the viva-voce that was held between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1, 2024, the result of which was announced yesterday.

Profile: R.Varnika, daughter of R. Raghu Kautilya, State BJP OBC Morcha President and late Nirmala Raghu, residents of Chamundi Vihar Layout in Nazarbad, did her Class 10 and Class 12 at Kautilya Vidyalaya in city. Her mother Nirmala passed away in 2021.

Varnika did her BBA, LLB (Hons) course from JSS Law College, Mysuru, in 2018 with distinction (74.2%). During her course of study, she did her internship under the guidance of former High Court Judge Ashok B. Hinchigeri at Bengaluru, SSM Advocates in Bengaluru and Sri Rao Law Associates in Mysuru.

After getting her Law degree, she worked for Saakshya Law Advocates and Anup Shah Law Firm, both in Bengaluru, with practice areas being Litigation.

Varnika has presented a few papers and took part in Moot Courts, Seminars and Conferences. She has won the first place in Annual Inter-Class Trial Advocacy competition organised by JSS Law College and successfully volunteered the 14th Surana & Surana National Corporate Law Moot Court competition in 2016.

Varnika’s other accomplishments include completion of advance level programme in soft skills and workshop on self-management skills conducted by the city’s V-LEAD.

She appeared for the competitive written exam for appointment of Civil Judges under General Merit category in 2023 and came fifth in the overall ranking of 33 successful candidates.