City Police Commissioner inspects Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium

June 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, DCP (Law and Order) Pradeep Gunti, DCP (Crime and Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna and team visited the Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium on Thursday to inspect the facilities there.

The stadium can accommodate 500 people. The Police team inspected all the basic facilities available and also took stock of the approach roads to the Stadium, its entry and exit points and other details. The Commissioner spoke to Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) Assistant Director K. Suresh regarding the facilities and how they can be improved in case the venue changes from the Palace to the Stadium. Like the approach roads to the Palace are getting a facelift, the roads leading to Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium will also get a makeover.

All petty shops from the Nazarbad Police Station till the office of the Superintendent of Police will be cleared and the route will be cleared off any suspicious structures. This apart, the Police team also inspected the parking facilities at the Stadium.