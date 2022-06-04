RS polls: With 3 in fray for fourth seat, number game begins

June 4, 2022

Bengaluru: As the deadline for withdrawal of nominations for the Rajya Sabha (RS) polls ended on Friday and no candidate withdrawing from the contest, the election to the fourth RS seat could become a cliffhanger for candidates of the three parties — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — as back channel talks between the Congress and JD(S) for withdrawal of the Congress candidate failed.

None of the three candidates who have filed their nominations for the fourth seat — Lehar Singh Siroya of the BJP, Mansoor Ali Khan of the Congress and Kupendra Reddy of the JD(S) — withdrew from the race much against speculations over some sort of an understanding between the Congress and JD(S).

With a close contest on cards for the fourth seat, cross voting fears has gripped all the three parties, with the number game having already begun.

The JD(S) and Congress were seeking each other’s candidate to withdraw for ensuring victory of an Opposition candidate. But it is not to be, as the candidates of neither of the two parties backed off from the race.

In the other three seats, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and actor Jaggesh are contesting on a BJP ticket, while former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh is contesting as the Congress candidate and all the three are set to win.