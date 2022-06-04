Rise in Covid cases: No need to panic, follow norms, says DHO

June 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad has said that citizens of Mysuru need not panic about the rising numbers of COVID cases in some parts of the State and advised them to strictly follow all COVID norms as prescribed by the Government.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, the DHO said, “It is a fact that higher number of COVID cases are being reported both in India and other foreign countries for the last one week. Experts have warned of a possible fourth wave and the citizens must take required precautionary measures and protect themselves.”

Giving details about the COVID situation in the district from May 27 to June 2, he said that on May 27, samples of 233 persons were tested and 3 were positive and the positivity rate stood at 1.29%. May 28: 301 samples tested, 1 positive and positivity rate was 0.33%; May 29: 138 samples tested, zero positive; May 30: 112 samples tested, 2 positive cases and positive rate was 1.79%; May 31: 229 samples tested, 4 positive cases and positivity rate was 1.75%; June 1: 228 samples tested, 4 positive cases and positivity rate was 1.75%; June 2: 165 samples tested, 4 positive cases and the positivity rate was 2.42%.

In all, during the period from May 27 to June 2, 1,406 samples were tested of which 18 were positive and positivity rate stood at 1.28%. 13 out of the 18 who tested positive were discharged and death rate is zero.

“The number of COVID-19 infected persons are rising and as such citizens should behave responsibly by strictly following all COVID protocols like wearing of masks, maintaining social distance and giving importance to hygiene. Everyone should take both doses of vaccination and also booster doses. Despite all this, we need to be extra careful,” added Dr. Prasad.

“Since schools have reopened, the number of tourists will decrease which will lessen the spread of the pandemic. By vaccinating school children, they have also been protected. But despite all this, there is no room for complacency,” he opined.

“Booster dose for senior citizens who have crossed 60 years and for Corona warriors is being given as per Government guidelines. In addition, adults above 18 years are also being vaccinated at private hospitals. All these will surely reduce the bad effects of Corona fourth wave. But, still citizens need to be very careful,” the DHO cautioned.