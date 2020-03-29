Mysuru Railway Hospital ready to treat COVID-19 patients

March 29, 2020

Help Desk functioning at City Rly. Station Platform No. 1

Mysore/Mysuru: The Railway Hospital on KRS Road in Yadavagiri, Mysuru, run by South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, has ten beds of Isolation Ward exclusively dedicated for COVID-19 infected patients and another thirty-eight beds will be utilised as Isolation Ward if there is an increase in suspected cases of COVID-19.

The District Health Officer (DHO) and District Surveillance Officer of Mysuru city, who visited the Railway Hospital recently, opined that the facilities are adequate.

The doctors and paramedical staff were given adequate training for handling COVID-19 infected patients. In this regard, a Mock Drill was also conducted on March 22 from 10 am to 1 pm and demonstration of techniques of hand wash, putting up the masks, sequence of donning and doffing of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and receiving, consultation and treatment of patients with symptoms and suspected COVID-19 patients were carried out.

Doctors and paramedical staff were trained for endotracheal intubation and usage of ventilators. Also, 16 quarantine beds are kept ready at MTDC, Ashokapuram, Mysuru South, for admitting covid-19 quarantine patients. Till now no patients were tested positive. Two suspected cases were negative for covid-19 infection.

Logistics for covid-19 like hand sanitisers, marks, soap solution, 1% & 5% sodium hypochlorite solutions, foot operative bins, bio- medical waste bags, personal protective equipment, gowns, etc., were procured and more quantity also is under procurement.

Upgrading of the Railway Hospital for treating COVID-19 complicated cases are undertaken and for this necessary equipment like ventilators, oxygen concentrators, establishing central oxygen and suction and other equipment for ICU are placed indent.

As suggested from DHO Office, Mysuru, the list of logistic for COVID-19 are requested for supply from State Health authorities. Drugs and other medicinal items were placed for procurement for treating COVID-19 patients. Intensive cleaning and disinfected measure of the Railway Hospital and Health Units and Railway Station of Mysuru Division are carried regularly. Thermal screening of the passengers of Railway Stations were carried out.

COVID-19 Help Desk is opened in Mysuru Station Platform No. 1 for benefit of Railway passengers. Awareness programmes like seminars, health education talks, distribution of pamphlets and exhibition of posters, were carried out in Railway Hospitals, Health Units, Railway Colonies, Railway Stations, and Central Workshop at Ashokapuram and in work places of Mysuru Division by the Railway Doctors and Medical Staff.

Announcement and video clips were regularly displayed at Mysuru Railway Station regarding control of COVID-19. Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mysuru, visited the Divisional Railway Hospital yesterday to check the facilities available, according to a press release from Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO, SWR, Mysuru.

