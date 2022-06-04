West Bengal firm cheats Mandya diagnostic centre of Rs. 1.5 crore

June 4, 2022

The company had promised to deliver CT scan, MRI scanning machines but duped the centre

Mandya: A medical devices manufacturing company in West Bengal has allegedly cheated a Mandya healthcare facility of Rs. 1.5 crore in the name of supplying hi-tech medical equipment. A complaint has been lodged at Mandya West Police Station in this regard.

In his complaint, Dr. Satish, Managing Director of Unnati Global Healthcare (a diagnostic centre) located at Vidyanagar, has stated that his firm has been cheated of Rs. 1.50 crore by the Managing Director, Chairman and Directors of Elesonic Healthcare Private Limited which manufactures medical equipment. The company is based in Bakhrahat-Raipur Road, Nodakhali in West Bengal.

Unnati Global Healthcare had initiated talks with Elesonic Healthcare Private Limited to supply CT scan and MRI scanning machines.

As per the agreement, the West Bengal company consented to supply the machines at a total cost of Rs. 3.5 crore and sought an advance payment of Rs. 50 lakh.

Both the diagnostic centre and the company signed an agreement on Aug. 4, 2021, regarding the deal and Rs. 50 lakh was paid in advance.

After some months, Elesonic Group representatives called Dr. Satish to inform him that the CT scan and MRI scanning machines were ready and would be sent to Mandya by road.

A payment of Rs. 1 crore was sought to send the machine as per the agreement. Accordingly, Dr. Satish made arrangements to transfer the money to that company account. But even after many days, the machines did not arrive in Mandya.

Later, after negotiations, the West Bengal-based company admitted that it was not capable of manufacturing CT Scan and MRI scanning machines but still had entered into an agreement with the Mandya diagnostic centre.

When legal action was threatened, that company promised to return the Rs. 1.5 crore along with interest. Dr. Satish agreed and Elesonic Healthcare issued three cheques. But to Dr. Satish’s dismay, all the three cheques bounced.

Later, Dr. Satish filed a Police complaint against Elesonic Group Chairman Kaushik Ganguly, Managing Director Anjana Ganguly and Directors Suvendu Das and Sudhir Kumar.

The Mandya West Police have registered a case under IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 422 (fraudulently preventing payment of debts) and are investigating.