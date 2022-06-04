Traffic Police collect over Rs. 28 lakh fine from traffic offenders in 10 days of special drive
June 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Traffic Police of the city, who launched a special drive for curbing rampant traffic violations on May 25, have collected a whopping Rs. 28 lakh as penalty in just 10 days,  from traffic offenders who were booked for violations of various traffic rules and regulations across the city.

The city Traffic Police have thus far booked a total of 6,329 cases in 10 days of the special drive for various traffic violations including helmet-less riding, use of mobile phones during riding/ driving, jumping of traffic signals, over-speeding, triple riding, drunken driving, license-less driving/ riding, overloading etc. The total fine collection from all the five Traffic Police Stations in the 10-day period from May 25,  stands at Rs. 28,67,400.

While KR Traffic Police Station registered the most number of cases (2,283) with the highest amount of penalty collection, Devaraja registered the least number of cases (682), with lowest  penalty collection.

KR Traffic Police have collected Rs. 8,64,200 as fine from offenders in 2,283 cases, Devaraja – Rs. 3,70,000 (682 cases), NR – Rs. 7,44,400 (1,501 cases), Siddharthanagar – Rs. 5,08,900 (1,077 cases) and V.V. Puram – Rs.3,79,600 (786 cases).

