City remembers Gandhiji

Mysuru: Marking 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, programmes were held at various places in city this morning. The District Administration along with the Department of Information and Public Relations had organised a prayer meeting at Town Hall.

Earlier, District Minister G.T. Devegowda garlanded the statue of the Mahatma at Gandhi Square and administered oath to maintain cleanliness. He also released a commemorative Postal Cover and book ‘Karnataka Janapada’ on the occasion. A documentary featuring the life and freedom struggle of the Father of the Nation was also screened.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister G.T. Devegowda said that cleanliness should be of top priority as envisaged decades ago by Mahatma Gandhi and called upon the people to follow Gandhian principles and ideals.

MLA Tanveer Sait, ZP President Nayeema Sultana, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, ZP CEO K. Jyothi, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha, Information and Public Relations Department Assistant Director R. Raju, MIA Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain, Sri Shantivrathanandaji of Ramakrishna Ashrama, Bantheji Sarasanandaji and others were present.

At Gandhi Bhavan: The University of Mysore (UoM), Gandhi Study Centre and Jnanadeepa Educational Institutions had organised a function at Gandhi Bhavan in Manasagangothri to commemorate World Ahimsa Day. Gandhian T. Venkatachalaiah garlanded the bust of Gandhiji at the venue and offered floral tributes to a portrait of Gandhiji.

UoM In-charge VC Dr. Aiyesha Shariff, Registrar Prof. R. Rajanna, Jnanadeepa Institutions Secretary G.N. Srinivas Murthy and others were present. Students of Fine Arts College rendered Gandhi bhajans.

At KR Hospital: Various Lions Clubs of city along with State Bank of India (SBI) took up cleaning at K.R. Hospital premises to mark the occasion. Hospital’s civic workers Puttamma, Rathnamma and Mangalamma were felicitated for their selfless service to the destitutes. Fruits were distributed among the patients.

SBI Regional Manager Mahadevakumar, MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr.C.P. Nanjaraj and others were present.

Photo expo: District Kannada Sahitya Parishat and Kannada Sahitya Kala Koota had organised a photo expo at Suchitra Art Gallery in Kalamandira premises featuring the freedom struggle of Gandhi brought out by artist U.G. Mohankumar Aradhya.

Seminar: A seminar on ‘Gandhi Mattu Pragathipara Chintane’ was organised by Desiranga Samskrithika Samsthe at Maneyangala in Rangayana premises which was inaugurated by former Speaker Krishna.

At Palace: MLA S.A. Ramdas and Corporators took up cleaning at Mysore Palace premises.