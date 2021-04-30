City to get Oxygen Concentrator Bank soon

April 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In order to provide oxygen to needy people during the ongoing Corona crisis, all the branches of Bhartiya Jain Sanghthan (BJS) have arranged Oxygen Concentrator Machines across the country.

As part of this noble deed, BJS Mysore Chapter will also be setting up an Oxygen Concentrator Bank with a target of 50 machines.

Initially, five machines have been ordered, which will arrive in Mysuru within a week. Soon the benefit of this service will be provided to the needy.

The 9F-5AW Oxygen Concentrator has a built-in pulse-oximeter with retractable cable and a large back-lit LCD screen for continuous monitoring of oxygen saturation of the patient. The back light has adjustable brightness for comfort. It has a nebulizer outlet, built-in timer and includes a remote control for easy control by the patient. The flow meter is also back-lit. This model features a self-diagnosis system and comes with multiple safety alarms.

The precision compressor is made with German technology and has a service life of over 30,000 hours. The air inlet is situated at the top of the unit to reduce intake of dust particles and improve longevity. The Project Directors are Rajan Baghmar, Praveen Lunk and Mahavir Derasaria assisted by

Vimal Pitlya – President and Nisha Ramsina -Secretary, BJS, Mysuru Chapter.