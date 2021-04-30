Winner of TiE University Pitchfest-2021 to get Rs. 1 lakh cash prize from TiE Mysuru Chapter

April 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: You may be able to refill your EV scooter in 15 seconds and continue your journey if the young entrepreneurs who are testing this idea become successful. This and other solutions were part of the TiE University Pitchfest – 2021 for University students conducted by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Mysuru Chapter.

More than 48 teams from 26 institutions across Karnataka participated in the virtual event. As part of the competition, teams pitched their ideas to the panel of experts that included successful entrepreneurs, academicians and professionals. Four teams made it to the final round. They are:

1. Drona Automations, founded by Suraj Wodeyar from VIAT Muddenahalli, which has developed an innovative Horizontal Sewer Pipes Cleaning Robot to provide controlled cleaning of pipes.

2. Sapientury, co-founded by S.L. Kushal and Komala Channa from RV College of Engineering, is an IIMB-incubated, EdTech start-up that has developed a DIY Kit coupled with online micro-courses for engineering students to become industry-ready by learning beyond the syllabus.

3. InfinityX Innovations, founded by Satyam Raj of Cambridge Institute of Technology, is working on accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in India with their automatic battery swapping stations through an innovative battery pack and swapping cable setup.

4. Broomstick, a Mysuru-based startup, is developing an innovative device for commercial floor cleaning for the Indian market. Broomstick was co-founded by Mehul Jain and K.G. Yogindra from The National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru.

The panel of judges including Craig Abbott, Managing Partner, CWA Advisors and Board Member, TiE New York, USA, Hemaltha Annamalai, former CEO and MD, Ampere Vehicles and Past President TiE Coimbatore Chapter and Viiveck Verma, Founder of UpSurge Enterprise Solutions Pvt. Ltd and Board Member, TiE Hyderabad Chapter, evaluated the pitches on parameters like, innovation, scalability, market opportunity, commercialisation and business model.

The winner — Team Sapientury — will now participate in the TiE Global University Pitchfest to be held in May 2021 and will receive Rs. 1,00,000 cash prize from TiE Mysuru Chapter, including Rs.50,000 sponsored by D. Sudhanva, CEO of Excelsoft. All teams will receive 1,000 dollars Amazon Web Service (AWS) credits along with one-year TiE Mysuru Student Membership and participation certificates.

K-tech Innovation Hub powered by IKP partnered with TiE Mysuru on this project, and offered 3 months free incubation and mentorship support to the top 4 finalists.

A series of free workshops and mentoring sessions were organised by TiE for the benefit of the teams. All teams were mentored and guided by TiE Mysuru Chapter members and partners.

Ajith Pai, President of TiE Mysuru said “TiE Mysuru strives to provide the necessary enabling ecosystem to students to nurture them into quality entrepreneurs through such events.”

Dr. Mahesh Rao, Charter Member and Head, TiE-University Mysuru and other charter members contributed to the success of the event.