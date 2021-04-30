Tourist vehicle owners and drivers donate blood
News

Tourist vehicle owners and drivers donate blood

April 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 20 members of Mysuru District Tourist Vehicle Owners and Drivers Welfare Association voluntarily donated blood at a blood donation camp organised at Jeevadhara Blood Bank in city recently.

 Speaking on the occasion, Blood Bank Director Girish said that blood donation is vital at a time when the country is battling the COVID crisis.

Explaining the importance of blood donation when the country is desperately in need of blood stocks, Girish said that  all healthy people should voluntarily come forward to donate blood before they get  COVID vaccine jab. 

He further said that all blood donors will be issued certificates and such persons will get blood, should they need it in emergencies and other critical situations.

Association President Nagaraj, Prabhakar, Puttabuddhi, Manjunath and others were present.

