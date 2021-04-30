Nandini outlets open from 6 am to 8 pm
April 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In a major relief to KMF (Karnataka Milk Federation) amidst the Statewide COVID Curfew, the State Govern-ment on Thursday issued an order permitting all Nandini Milk Parlours and Outlets to remain open from 6 am to 8 pm.

Earlier, due to COVID Curfew, Nandini Outlets were allowed to open only from 6 am till 10 am, just like any other shops selling essential commodities. This four-hour window period for a vital product like milk, had caused huge resentment among the public. The Government, taking note of this, ordered opening of all Nandini Outlets  of KMF across the State from 6 am to 8 pm.

