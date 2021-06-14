City unlocked ? Roads full of vehicles

June 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Sending a signal to the State Government that they are least bothered about the pandemic, people poured onto the streets with their vehicles this morning, clogging the roads at many places and on arterial roads. In a way, the effect of unlocking Bengaluru was felt in Mysuru.

The lockdown orders issued by the Government in Mysuru from June 14 (today) till June 21 was felt only on a couple of roads including Sayyaji Rao Road and D. Devaraj Urs Road where the Police had put up barricades and were seen questioning the motorists on their purpose of the visit.

However, roads beyond the Central Business District were full of vehicles and there was none to question their movements. People were moving around freely though shops selling essential goods downed their shutters after 10 am. Seeing the heavy traffic, shops in extension areas remained open beyond 10 am as there was a lack of surveillance.

Seeing the heavy traffic, many were wondering if the Government has lifted the lockdown, allowing free and unrestricted movement.

“Where is COVID here? No one is bothered and we too are fed up telling people not to come out of their homes unnecessarily but they don’t seem to listen,” said a Policeman manning traffic on KRS Road.

With the State Government declaring that Bengaluru would be open from today, heavy traffic was witnessed on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway as many vehicles headed towards the State Capital. Employees of several private companies who worked from hometowns in Mysuru till now headed towards Bengaluru as the State has permitted 50 percent of the workforce to work from their office premises.

As there are no restrictions on intra-State movements and petrol pumps fulfilling fuel needs, hundreds of people headed towards Bengaluru since early this morning resulting in traffic pile-up on the Highway. Several roads in the city like the JLB Road, KRS Road, Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, Nanjangud Road and Bannur Road looked normal with the usual traffic.

Even after 10 am following the closure of the shopping window to purchase essential items, traffic rush continued. There was a heavy movement of goods vehicles on the Highway as all construction activities have been permitted in Bengaluru.