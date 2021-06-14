Ban orders clamped in Mysuru till June 21

June 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC in city from 6 am of June 14 to 6 am of June 21 in public interest to check the spread of Coronavirus.

In a press release, he said accordingly, crowding of more than five persons in a particular place is prohibited. Citizens must maintain a safe distance of six feet and must compulsorily wear masks.

All Government guidelines must be strictly followed and people are not permitted to step out of homes except those permitted by the Government to move as part of maintaining essential services. There will be no relaxation in the existing rules till June 21, he said.

The Police Commissioner’s order said only essential shops such as groceries, fruits and vegetables are allowed to open from 6 am to 10 am. Citizens are allowed to come out only during this time. They are permitted to buy items from the shops near their homes. No other shops are allowed to open.

In case of violations, cases will be registered under National Disaster Management Act, besides taking steps for cancellation of trade licences. The City Police will check vehicles and if people are found moving unnecessarily, vehicles will be seized and cases will be booked, he added.