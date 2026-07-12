City’s Lalbagh to get Rs. 5 crore makeover  

July 12, 2026

MDA to develop open space near Kukkarahalli Lake into a park with walking path, children’s play area & gym

Mysuru: The Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) has floated a fresh tender on the Karnataka Public Procurement Portal for the comprehensive redevelopment of ‘Lalbagh’, located near Kukkarahalli Lake on Bogadi Road, opposite the Dhobi Ghat.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 5 crore.

The site has long been referred to in official records as ‘Lalbagh land’. It is between the University of Mysore Staff Quarters and the KPTCL Office on Rama Vilas Road, near Telugu Shetty’s Hostel and a stormwater drain.

Initial confusion arose because two parks are located near the Dhobi Ghat, one of which has already been developed into a medicinal plants park by the Government Ayurveda College.

However, MDA officials clarified that the proposed project pertains to the adjacent vacant plot, which is currently fenced but remains undeveloped. Residents call it ‘Thengina Thopu’ as there are a few coconut trees and the open space is used by children to play.

The entrance to ‘Thengina Thopu,’ as called by residents as there are a few coconut trees.

The redevelopment involves much more than landscaping or beautification. According to the tender documents, the project includes demolition of old structures, removal of existing chain-link fencing, large-scale earthwork, land levelling, embankment formation, excavation for foundations and construction of retaining walls.

The works will also include reinforced cement concrete construction, structural steel fabrication, plastering, painting and other finishing works. New park infrastructure such as interlocking paved walkways and precast kerb stones will also be laid.

The sketch of the proposed park marked as ‘Lalbagh’ in the land records.

Children’s play areas, gym

As part of the redevelopment, the park will be equipped with ten outdoor gym units, children’s play areas, landscaped gardens, seating facilities and a water fountain, creating a modern recreational space for the public.

The project, spread over more than three acres of prime corner property, is expected to be completed within six months from the date of commencement.

To qualify for the tender, contractors must have executed at least one similar park development project worth a minimum of Rs. 2.5 crore. They must also have recorded an annual turnover of at least Rs. 10 crore in any two of the last five financial years and possess the required machinery and financial capacity.

This is MDA’s second attempt to award the contract. The first tender, floated in May this year, was cancelled after it failed to attract the minimum number of bidders required under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act.

The re-tender process is now underway, with July 17 fixed as the last date for submitting bids.