‘Close down MUDA’: Congress MLA Tanveer Sait reacts to MUDA Budget
News

‘Close down MUDA’: Congress MLA Tanveer Sait reacts to MUDA Budget

March 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Tanveer Sait, the  Congress MLA from NR Constituency, today said that it is better to close down MUDA.

This was his startling reaction after the MUDA Budget was presented by MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar this morning.

Sait said his hopes on MUDA Budget have been dashed as there is no mention of formation of new Residential Layouts and there are no concrete plans for addressing drinking water woes permanently. “In the absence of a clear developmental and infrastructure vision, it is better to close down MUDA,” he said.

Pointing out that the Budget has not touched about Metro Rail Project, major UGD networks and other projects worth mentioning, keeping in view the future growth and the consequential infrastructural need of the city, the MLA said overall the MUDA Budget is disappointing and lacking in vision.

It may be mentioned, Star of Mysore  had published an article titled ‘Yella OK, MUDA Beke’ on Feb. 24, highlighting MUDA’s failure in serving Mysureans.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching