‘Close down MUDA’: Congress MLA Tanveer Sait reacts to MUDA Budget

March 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Tanveer Sait, the Congress MLA from NR Constituency, today said that it is better to close down MUDA.

This was his startling reaction after the MUDA Budget was presented by MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar this morning.

Sait said his hopes on MUDA Budget have been dashed as there is no mention of formation of new Residential Layouts and there are no concrete plans for addressing drinking water woes permanently. “In the absence of a clear developmental and infrastructure vision, it is better to close down MUDA,” he said.

Pointing out that the Budget has not touched about Metro Rail Project, major UGD networks and other projects worth mentioning, keeping in view the future growth and the consequential infrastructural need of the city, the MLA said overall the MUDA Budget is disappointing and lacking in vision.

It may be mentioned, Star of Mysore had published an article titled ‘Yella OK, MUDA Beke’ on Feb. 24, highlighting MUDA’s failure in serving Mysureans.