Chamundi Hill PRASHAD Scheme in two years: MP

March 7, 2024

PM Modi virtually lays foundation for Chamundeshwari Temple Development, Ecological and Tonga Ride Heritage Experience Zones

New Delhi/Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid foundation stone and inaugurated several projects in the national tourism sector today, collectively valued at over Rs. 1,400 crore under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) schemes.

While the primary event — ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ — took place in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir’s capital, a parallel event was held at the Mysuru Zoo Amphitheatre, with the collaboration of Union Ministry of Tourism, Mysuru District Administration and Tourism Department. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha watered a sapling to mark the inauguration.

The projects for which the foundation was laid in Mysuru include the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development under the PRASHAD Scheme, as well as the Ecological Experience Zone at the Mysuru Zoo and Tonga Ride Heritage Experience Zone at Karnataka Exhibition Grounds under Swadesh Darshan 2.0.

The combined investment for these projects amounts to Rs. 45.71 crore under the PRASHAD Scheme and Rs. 80 crore under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 initiative.

The PRASHAD Scheme aims at the integrated development of identified pilgrimage destinations, whereas Swadesh Darshan 2.0 focuses on the development of theme-based tourist circuits. The goal of Swadesh Darshan 2.0 is to create sustainable and responsible tourism destinations, employing a destination and tourism-centric approach.

MP Prathap Simha watering a sapling as part of the foundation-laying ceremony at Mysuru Zoo Amphitheatre this morning as MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Joint Director of Tourism M.K. Savitha and Ministry of Tourism Director Mohammad Farooq look on. Picture right: Concept design of the proposed redevelopment of Mahishasura Plaza which would rejuvenate the present space around the heritage structure.

Emphasis on sustainable tourism

During the event, Prathap Simha highlighted that the PRASHAD scheme, along with the Ecological Experience Zone and Tonga Ride Heritage Experience Zone under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, will attract a total investment of Rs. 125.71 crore to Mysuru, with a strong emphasis on sustainable tourism.

He further mentioned plans to transform the Karnataka Exhibition Grounds into a year-round event hub and establish a Unity Mall there, supported by the Centre’s interest-free loan of Rs. 193 crore as part of the ‘One District, One Product’ project.

Simha emphasised that the PRASHAD scheme’s development is the result of extensive groundwork, noting that the initial plan was designated for the Kollur Mookambika Temple. However, through efforts during S.R. Mahesh’s tenure as Karnataka Tourism Minister, the project was redirected to Mysuru. Despite multiple rejections due to non-compliance with specifications, persistence and consistent efforts led to the successful implementation of the project in Mysuru, he added.

“I insisted Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Chamundi Hill and in the wake of security concerns, I persuaded Union Minister Pralhad Joshi that the Prime Minister’s presence at the Chamundeshwari Temple would significantly impact its transformation. Fortunately, Modi spent over 10 minutes inside the Temple’s sanctum sanctorum recently, and today, the PRASHAD scheme is being initiated. This scheme will uphold temple tourism while ensuring no harm to the environment. The objective is to convert it into a spiritual sanctuary rather than its current status as a commercial centre,” Prathap Simha noted.

Shift CADA Office: MLA

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa advocated the allocation of space for the exhibition and sale of indigenous Mysore brand products at the heritage Command Area Development Authority (CADA) building opposite the Mysore Palace.

He said, “All offices in the CADA Public Offices complex should be relocated to the District-Level Offices complex (new DC Office) at Siddarthanagar. This move would allow for the organisation of exhibitions and sales of products such as Mysore Silk, Mysore Sandal Soap, and Oil, among others, at the CADA building,” he said.

Such a step would not only help in preventing cases of cheating involving foreign tourists but also ensure convenient access for them to purchase authentic local products near the Mysore Palace itself, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Ministry of Tourism Director Mohammad Farooq, Assistant Director Rahul Kumar, Zoo Executive Director Mahesh, MCC Commissioner Dr. Madhu Patel, Joint Director of Tourism M.K. Savitha and others were present.