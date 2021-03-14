Saptapadi Mass Marriage: 15 couples to tie the knot atop Chamundi Hill tomorrow

March 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A total of 15 couples will tie the knot at Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill tomorrow (Mar.15) in the mass marriage ceremony organised under Karnataka Saptapadi Vivaha Yojana, a mass marriage scheme introduced by the State Government.

This is the first of the series of mass marriage programme in the district this year in the period from Mar to July. The next mass marriage will take place on Apr. 22 at Nanjangud, followed at Mudukutore in T. Narasipur taluk on May 13, at Chamundi Hill on June 17 and at Nanjangud on July 7.

Chamundi Hill is getting spruced up for tomorrow’s mass wedding, during which 15 couples from Mysuru, K.R. Nagar, Hunsur, T. Narasipur and H.D. Kote, who had registered for the ceremony before the deadline, will tie the knot in the auspicious Abhijin Lagna between 11 am and 12 Noon. The marriage will take place in accordance with COVID-19 protocol announced by the Government , with all precautionary and safety measures in place.

As part of the marriage, each bride will be given a Thali (8 gm Gold) and a monetary assistance of Rs.10,000 for purchase of clothes and other necessary articles. Likewise, every bridegroom will be given a dhoti and monetary assistance of Rs. 5,000.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, each couple, who are going to tie the knot, have been asked to ensure that only 20 guests from both the sides participate in the wedding. After the couples tie the knot, food will be served to all the guests.

As part of an effort to encourage simple marriages, the Government will be providing Rs. 50,000 cash assistance to SC/ST couples under Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation, while all other couples, including those from general category, will be provided a cash assistance of Rs.10,000 by the Revenue Department under Adarsha Vivaha scheme.

The marriage will be performed by Chamundeshwari Temple priests led by Chief Priest Dr. Shashishekar Dixit.

The district administration has erected a huge shamiyana close to the temple for tomorrow’s mass marriage.

Temple Executive Officer Yathiraj Sampathkumaran, Assistant EO Dinesh, Muzrai Tahsildar C.G. Krishna, Temple Manager Sheela and other officials are overseeing the preparations.