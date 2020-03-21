Close State borders: MP Pratap Simha

March 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has called for closing down of State borders to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to press persons at Patrakarthara Bhavan this morning, Pratap Simha said, “Himachal Pradesh has banned entry of all into the State and closed down borders. I would like to request our Chief Minister that State Government should follow the same steps to effectively combat virus outbreak.”

“We need to come together and support Janata Curfew. Many leaders of opposition parties including Congress have supported the call for a citizens’ curfew. “Our country is facing a crucial situation. People should voluntarily stay indoors tomorrow from 7 am to 9 pm,” he said.

MP Pratap Simha addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan this morning as (from left) City BJP Unit Spokesperson M.A. Mohan, BJP State Secretary M. Rajendra, Senior BJP leader M.V. Ravishankar, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, MLA L. Nagendra and Corporator M.U. Subbaiah look on.

Stay indoors: City BJP Unit

City BJP Unit has urged Mysureans to voluntarily stay indoors tomorrow from 7 am to 9 pm and participate in Janata Curfew tomorrow.

City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa said, “I would like to urge all citizens of Mysuru to stay indoors tomorrow. In particular, senior citizens, children under 10 years as well as persons suffering from any illnesses, should stay indoors and others too should not step out of their homes unless essential.

“City BJP Unit has formed a task unit in all the 65 Wards. Our team of volunteers are ready to help you. There is no need to panic. People should not believe in false news and resort to panic buying. Let us not go to the hospitals or clinics unless it is an emergency,” Srivatsa added.

He also urged employers not to deduct wages of their employees and said it is our responsibility to voluntarily participate in this noble endeavour.

