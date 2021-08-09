Closed-door meeting debates COVID situation in Mysuru

August 9, 2021

Most of the Cabinet Ministers present; Media entry limited to clicking photos

Mysore/Mysuru: It was indeed a high-level COVID review meeting at the D. Devaraj Urs Hall at Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Office this noon that was chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The meeting discussed a wide range of issues concerning public safety, lapses or delay in COVID management if any, finance available to battle third wave and also strategies to prevent paediatric infections.

Ministers S.T. Somashekar, Byrathi Basavaraju, V. Somanna, Murugesh Nirani, Dr. K. Sudhakar, Munirathna and K. Gopalaiah, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, Tanveer Sait, L. Nagendra and B. Harshavardhan MLCs Marithibbegowda and K.T. Srikantegowda were a part of the meeting along with Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta and SP R. Chetan.

Media persons were, however, not allowed inside the high-level meeting and after the photos and videos were taken of the meeting, they were asked to leave the Hall. Newsmen were asked to come to the Abdul Nazeer Saab Hall at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) after the meeting to note down what the VVIPs and the officials said rather than being a part of the meeting.

Sources said that at the meeting, a presentation was made to the CM on the COVID battle in Mysuru, the deaths so far, test positivity rate, COVID Care Centres, hospital beds available in case of the third wave and the overall preparedness of the district. Data was provided by the DC on the vaccination status and the data of the people who have got both the first dose and the second dose of vaccination.

As the CM arrived at the ZP premises, a Guard of Honour was accorded to him by the City Police Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police as it was the Chief Minister’s official visit to Mysuru.