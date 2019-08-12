CM B.S. Yediyurappa in Mysuru this evening
News

CM B.S. Yediyurappa in Mysuru this evening

August 12, 2019

Mysuru:  In his first visit to Mysuru after becoming the Chief Minister for the fourth time on July 26, CM B.S. Yediyurappa will land at Mandakalli airport from Mangaluru at 4.40 pm today (Aug. 12).

Yediyurappa, who will be visiting the district to take stock of the flood situation, will drive straight to Nanjangud from Mandakalli airport and carry out an inspection of flood hit areas in Nanjangud taluk. He will also review the relief and rehabilitation works being carried out.

Earlier today, Yediyurappa, who arrived at Bajpe International Airport in Mangaluru, inspected flood hit areas in Bantwal and Belthangady taluks of Dakshina Kannada district and reviewed the relief operations.

He later visited Dharmasthala and offered prayers at Manjunathaswamy temple, following which he held a meeting with District-level officials, local MP and legislators at Dharmasthala.

The CM is scheduled to leave Mangaluru for Mysuru by a special flight at 4.10 pm and reach Mysuru at 4.40 pm.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching