CM B.S. Yediyurappa in Mysuru this evening

August 12, 2019

Mysuru: In his first visit to Mysuru after becoming the Chief Minister for the fourth time on July 26, CM B.S. Yediyurappa will land at Mandakalli airport from Mangaluru at 4.40 pm today (Aug. 12).

Yediyurappa, who will be visiting the district to take stock of the flood situation, will drive straight to Nanjangud from Mandakalli airport and carry out an inspection of flood hit areas in Nanjangud taluk. He will also review the relief and rehabilitation works being carried out.

Earlier today, Yediyurappa, who arrived at Bajpe International Airport in Mangaluru, inspected flood hit areas in Bantwal and Belthangady taluks of Dakshina Kannada district and reviewed the relief operations.

He later visited Dharmasthala and offered prayers at Manjunathaswamy temple, following which he held a meeting with District-level officials, local MP and legislators at Dharmasthala.

The CM is scheduled to leave Mangaluru for Mysuru by a special flight at 4.10 pm and reach Mysuru at 4.40 pm.