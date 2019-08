August 12, 2019

The CM will hold Dasara High Power Committee meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru at 12.30 pm on Aug. 14, according to Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who is also the Dasara Special Officer.

It may be mentioned here that the meeting which was earlier scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on Aug. 9 was postponed due to the flood situation that prevailed in the State.

The 10-day Dasara festival is scheduled to take place from Sept. 29 to Oct. 8.