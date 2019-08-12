Fear of inundation grips residents of Mandya district

August 12, 2019

Mandya: Fear of inundation has gripped the residents of Mandya district with several villages already bearing the brunt of incessant rain coupled with increased discharge from water reservoirs.

Water has already entered houses and agricultural lands at villages in Srirangapatna, Malavalli, K.R. Pet and other taluks of the district. Bridges have been dangerously inundated with road connectivity hampered. Huts inhabited by fishermen near Hemagiri have been destroyed during flooding.

Household appliances in houses at Chikkamandagere village in Akkihebbal hobli have been destroyed when water entered the houses.

Hundreds of acres of agricultural land at Kabbalagerepura, Bastihosakote, Ballenahalli, Yeraganahalli, Kashimurukanahalli, Kattahalli, Kattekyathnahalli, Somanathapura, Basavanahalli and other villages in K.R. Pet taluk are badly inundated.

MLA C.S. Puttaraju along with officials at the Dam.

Bridge submerged: Akkihebbal bridge on K.R. Pet-K.R. Nagar- Bherya Main Road is completely submerged with electric poles on the road getting uprooted plunging villages near Akkihebbal, Hariharapura and Maduvinakodi into complete darkness.

The connecting bridge across River Hemavati at Mandagere village in Akkihebbal hobli is fully submerged with water flowing well above the bridge. Connectivity to Holenarasipur and K.R. Pet has been hampered inconveniencing the people.

Hemavati river water has come up to the foot of Ranganathaswamy Hill near Hemagiri. About 20 families living in huts close to the river have been shifted as a precautionary measure to Hemagiri Kalyana Venkataramanaswamy Samudaya Bhavana. Bandihole-K.R. Pet Main Road has been blocked.

Pump houses: Five pump houses supplying drinking water to K.R. Pet have been inundated stopping the water supply.

Hydel unit: With over one lakh cusecs of water flowing in Hemavati river, theCauvery Hydroelectric (Hydel) Power Generation Unit near Akkihebbal is totally inundated stopping the power generation.

Pejawar Seer, MLA visit KRS: Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji and MLA C.S. Puttaraju visited KRS reservoir yesterday and got the details of water inflow and outflow from officials of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam (CNN).

The Swamiji moved on the Dam in a wheelchair and got a glimpse of the gushing outflow.

He expressed sorrow over the devastation in the State owing to floods. He assured all help to flood victims from the Mutt.