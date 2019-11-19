KRS makes history

November 19, 2019

For the first time in 86 years, water level at the dam remains at its maximum level of 124.80 ft. for 96 days straight

Mysuru: The Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya District, located about fifteen kms from Mysuru city, is all set to create a new record of sorts as the dam’s water level has remained at 124.80 ft, its maximum level, for 96 days straight. The dam is just four days away from reaching the 100-day mark as on today.

Thanks to copious rainfall in Kodagu district and in catchment areas of River Cauvery over the past few months, the water level in the dam reached the maximum level first on Aug.15, 2019. From then on, the water level has stayed at the maximum level for 96 successive days for the first time ever in the dam’s 86-year history. The dam, built in 1933, today recorded an inflow of 5,926 cusecs and outflow of 5,718 cusecs.

Ever since the water level reached its maximum at the reservoir, the officials of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), which looks after the maintenance of the dam, have taken care to regulate water release from the dam to the river and canals in correspondence to the inflow on a daily basis, so as to ensure the volume of water does not endanger the structural integrity of the dam.

CNNL Managing Director M.D. Jayaprakash, Chief Engineer Shankaregowda, Superintending Engineer Vijaykumar, Executive Engineer M.B. Raju, Assistant Executive Engineers Vasudeva and Thammegowda, have taken pains to regulate the flow of water from the 174 gates of the dam in accordance to irrigation and drinking water requirements along the Cauvery basin, so as to ensure that the maximum water level stays constant for a long period.

Ever since the dam was full to the brim for the first time this year, the water level has not dipped at any point of time in the last 96 days and only four days are left to reach the 100-day mark.

Farmer leader, MLA express gratitude

Even as the dam is set to create a record of sorts, farmer leader and senior BJP member K.S. Nanjundegowda said that the farmers of Cauvery basin are delighted that the maximum water level at the dam has remained constant for so many days and it was the first time in their life that they are witnessing such constant storage of water in the dam.

Stating that the officials have to be complimented for good management of water level at the dam, he appealed the officials to ensure water release for irrigation purposes in the summer season as well, now that the dam is full to the brim.

Srirangapatna MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah said that it was a matter of great pride not only to the people of Mandya, but to the entire State as well.

Noting that he was especially delighted because the dam is creating a new record when he is the local MLA, Ravindra said that it was his fortune to see that the maximum water level has stayed for such a long duration.

Stating that he will pray to Cauvery Maate for answering the prayers of the farming community, the MLA thanked the Rain Gods for copious rains.

He further said that he was grateful to all the officials, right from those who built the dam to the present CNNL staff, for better management of this nearly 90-year-old dam.

Will it complete 100 days ?

With just four days to go for this record to become a more satisfying round figure of 100 days, many Mysureans are hoping that the maximum level will stay with a little more rain and less sunlight.

However, CNNL officials are confident that constant monitoring of water level and appropriate regulation of water flow from all the 174 crest gates of the dam will help them in reaching 100 days.

The previous record for the longest duration of maximum water level at KRS dam was in 2007 when it was full for 90 successive days.

Apart from this, the KRS dam this year has created another record. It had the highest inflow and outflow. On the night of Aug.11, there was an inflow of 2,04,200 cusecs. And on the following day (Aug.12), 1,51,315 cusecs of water was released, according to CNNL officials.

