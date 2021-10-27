KRS Dam almost full to brim

October 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna taluk is almost full following constant inflow of more than 15,000 cusecs of water to the Dam since a couple of days.

Today at 12 noon, the water level at the reservoir stood at 124.14 ft. as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft, with just 0.66 ft. remaining for the reservoir to be filled to the brim. The inflow recorded at 12 noon today was 12,152 cusecs and 3,653 cusecs of water is being released to the river and canals.

The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) authorities, anticipating that the dam would reach its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) any moment, had issued Flood Alert warning yesterday itself asking the people living on the banks of River Cauvery to move to safer places as water from the Dam would be released to the River.