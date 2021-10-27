People take to fishing as lake near Hunsur breaches
October 27, 2021

Hanagodu: Along with Mysuru Taluk even Hunsur has been battling floods, lake breaches and disruption of normal life after incessant rains since a fortnight.

Even as the local administration is trying to clear the clogged drains, amusing as it may sound, many people were seen catching fish from breached lakes. The Santhekere Lake around 10 to 12 kms from Hunsur breached yesterday due to extreme pressure on the Lake bund.

The vast Lake is home for thousands of fish and releasing fishlings;  fish harvest is a regular process here. As soon as the news of the lake breach spread, villagers rushed downstream with fishing nets and other fish-catching tools to net some of the catch.

While one team had spread out the nets just after the Lake next to a bridge (a slope at the lake’s exit), another team was waiting under the bridge to catch those fish that had escaped the first trap. Hundreds of villagers had gathered near the Lake and the fish-catching spree went on till late last evening when the villagers returned home with their prized catch.

