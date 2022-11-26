CM Bommai to launch development works at Nanjangud on Nov. 28

November 26, 2022

Nanjangud: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be visiting Nanjangud on Nov. 28 at 10.30 am to launch various development works including Nugu and Hediyala Lift Irrigation project and to lay foundation for providing lodging facilities for the devotees of Lord Srikanteshwaraswamy, said Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan.

Addressing press persons at Pathrakartara Bhavan here this morning, Harshavardhan said that Bommai will launch various development projects in the Taluk amounting to Rs. 200 crore.

“Of these, Nugu and Hediyala Lift Irrigation project, which would benefit the farmers of Nanjangud Taluk, rejuvenation of 13 lakes in the Hediyala region at a cost of Rs. 38 crore, a Housing project for the pilgrims who visit Nanjangud at a cost of Rs.16.52 crore, Sub-Power Station project at Golur (Geekahally) village to be provided at a cost of Rs. 8 crore, Town development projects at a cost of Rs. 8 crore, inauguration of Nayaka Community Bhavan on Gowrighatta road and also inauguration of Maharshi Valmiki Samudaya Bhavana are some of the major projects. During my tenure as MLA, the State BJP Government has sanctioned projects worth Rs. 600 crore including the to-be-executed projects to Nanjangud Constituency, which is the highest so far,” added the MLA.

Mysuru District in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar, Ministers Govinda Karajola, Sriramulu, Byrati Basavaraju, N. Nagaraj (MTB Nagaraj), V. Sunil Kumar and Shashikala Jolle will participate in the function where more than 10,000 people are expected to attend. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will also attend the function as a special guest. .

Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Mandya MP Sumalata Ambarish, Legislators and Chairmen of various Boards and Corporations will also attend.