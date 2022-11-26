Update info if Aadhaar ID is older than 10 years

November 26, 2022

Hassle-free updation at Vijayanagar, Saraswathipuram Aadhaar Kendras, MysoreOne Centres

Mysore/Mysuru: To combat Aadhaar fraud, the Government has asked users to update Aadhaar card details once every 10 years, according to a notification from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has said that Aadhaar holders who received the unique ID more than ten years ago and have not updated their information since then are requested to do so. This includes updating identification and residence proof documents.

The updation would ensure continued accuracy of Aadhaar-related information in the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR), according to gazette notification.

UIDAI said that updates can be made both online and at Aadhaar centres. According to the statement, people who received their unique identification number more than 10 years ago and haven’t updated their documents since receiving them are being ‘requested’ to do so. UIDAI, however, did not say if this updation is mandatory.

Aadhaar Seva Kendras in Mysuru

There are two Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) in Mysuru — one at Vijayanagar First Stage and the other at Saraswathipuram. “One can update the Aadhaar in a hassle-free way at these two Kendras. There is no need of booking the lots as there is no rush of people. Also, we are well-equipped and each ASK can easily handle over 1,000 updation per day, Col. N.G. Krishna Prasad (Retd.), Centre Manager, ASKs Vijayanagar and Saraswathipuram told Star of Mysore.

The updation of identification document and proof of residence is being done on payment of the requisite fee of Rs. 50. “This facility can be accessed on My Aadhaar portal or by visiting nearest Aadhaar centre,” the UIDAI statement added.

Nominal fee

“Residents can also book slots online and visit the Kendras. Those who book the slots will be charged Rs. 50 for online updation and those who walk-in to update their data with biometrics will have to pay Rs. 100,” officers at ASKs said. Also, the updation of residential address can be done online at homes and also at MysoreOne centres by paying the requisite fee. But if one goes to a cyber centre, anywhere between Rs. 100 to Rs. 200 is charged for a single update.

Special drive in Mysuru

UIDAI has taken up a special drive to update the Aadhaar of the residents who have been issued more than 8 to 10 years ago. Initially, Bengaluru Urban, Ballari and Belagavi districts were covered under pilot project.

On getting good response, it was decided to extend it to other districts in a phased manner. Hence, the project has now been taken up in Mysuru, said a note from the UIDAI sent to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

Those who wish to update their Aadhaar cards must carry all the required data and documents to their nearest UIDAI centre for verification. It must be noted that all the information will be verified with past records to make sure that there are no discrepancies.

Updating address in your Aadhaar card online

Step 1: Visit uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Under the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab, select ‘Update Demographics Data and Check status’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to another website: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/. You will be required to click on ‘Login’.

Step 4: Enter your Aadhaar number, captcha code. Click on ‘Send OTP’. A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 5: Once logged in, select ‘Update Aadhaar Online’.

Step 6: Read the instructions and click on ‘Proceed to update Aadhaar’.

Step 7: Select the data field you want to update. Do keep in mind you will be required to upload the proof of new address to be updated in Aadhaar card. Click on ‘Proceed to update Aadhaar’.

Step 8: Submit the request if the details are correct. You will be redirected to the payment portal. You will be required to pay Rs. 50 for updating of address.