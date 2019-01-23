CM HDK to inaugurate various development works on Jan.31

Hunsur: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) will visit the taluk on Jan.31 to inaugurate various development works, said local MLA and State JD(S) President A.H. Vishwanath here.

Addressing a press conference at the town recently, he said that the CM will inaugurate slew of development works including 900 model houses under G+3 project at an 8-acre land on Bachahalli Road, construction of new hospital at 4.66 acres of land of Horticulture Department on Bypass Road and 220 KV Capacity Power Sub-Station near Hallegere village.

The CM will also take part in the ground-breaking ceremony for construction of 500 houses for slum dwellers in all four slum colonies like Saraswathipuram, Kalkunike, Ranganatha Layout, Rehamath Mohalla and Pourakarmika Colony. These houses are being constructed for houseless slum-dwellers by Karnataka Slum Clearance Board.

Rs.5 crore for CMC: Vishwanath also said that State Government has also released Rs.5 crore for City Municipal Council (CMC) under Chief Minister Special Grant. Plans will be worked out to utilise these funds for improvement of slums instead of distributing it for all Wards, he said.

Major Victory: Vishwanath further said that the High Court of Karnataka upheld the Ward-wise reservation list prepared by CMC for Urban Local Body (ULB) Polls in what could be a major victory. Hence, elections will be held as per this reservation list that was announced already. The Court held that the authorities had followed guidelines of rotation of reservation while publishing the notification. The tenure of 101 ULBs will expire in March.

The Court did not interfere with the reservation. The petitioners had challenged the reservation list, saying in many Wards, the existing reservation was being repeated and rotation envisaged under the provisions of Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act as well as Karnataka Municipalities Act was not followed.

Visit to Haadis: Vishwanath said that a team of officials from Health, Education, Scheduled Tribe and Social Welfare, Other Backward Classes Departments, led by him, will visit various tribal hamlets on Jan.31 afternoon to redress the grievances of the tribals.

The former Minister also said that a fresh proposal of Rs.33 crore was submitted to Government to ensure adequate drinking water facility for the rapidly developing Hunsur town.

Augmentation of drinking water supply works will be taken up once the State Finance Department gives approval for this proposal, he added.

‘BSY must stop activities intending to destabilise Coalition Govt.’

Vishwanath also lashed out at State BJP President and former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa (BSY) for involving in activities intending to destabilise the State Congress-JD(S) Coalition Government.

Regretting the current political developments in the State, he suggested the Opposition BJP leaders including BSY to find out the ills of the Government.

As an Opposition party, the leaders must give constructive suggestions to correct the system instead of indulging in ‘Operation Lotus’ and other anti-democratic activities which would hamper the implementation of development works when people were facing drought in the State, he added.

