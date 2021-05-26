CM holds video-conference with GP Heads on COVID surge

May 26, 2021

Mysuru DC, ZP CEO and TP EO join virtual meet along with Gram Panchayat Chiefs

Mysuru/Bengaluru: Worried over surging COVID cases in rural areas across the State, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa held a video-conference with select Gram Panchayat (GP) Heads this morning.

In Mysuru, the virtual meet was held at ZP Hall and Taluk Panchayat (TP) Office in Nazarbad, where Heads of 10 select GPs of the district took part.

Addressing the meet, Yediyurappa expressed concern over surging cases in rural areas at a time when infections are coming down in cities and other urban areas. Giving some important tips to GP Heads, the Chief Minister stressed on the need for notifying villages with high caseloads as Micro-Containment Zones.

Pointing out that authorities have been asked to ensure ration and medical supplies to needy people in such Zones, he instructed the GP Heads for ensuring stricter implementation of COVID-19 guidelines.

Cautioning against any laxity in ensuring COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, he instructed for conducting periodic health check-ups and sanitisation in villages twice a day.

Pointing out that functions such as marriages, fairs etc., should not be allowed in villages at any cost, the CM said that the authorities must enforce a ban on adoption of orphaned and poor children in villages as this will help in preventing children from being exploited in these trying times.

Asking the officials to hand over orphaned children and other children in distress to the District Child Protection Committee, he said that this committee should only initiate the child adoption process as per law of the land. Emphasising on the need for maintaining hygiene in villages, the CM said that COVID testing should be done only on symptomatic people .

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and ZP CEO A.M. Yogesh were present at the ZP Hall virtual meeting, while TP Executive Officer Ramesh and other officials were present at the TP Hall.

The following are the GP Presidents and Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) of the district, who attended the virtual meet: Mysuru Taluk: Gopalapura GP President K. Madhuri and PDO D.C. Shivanna; Varuna GP President N. Rajesh and PDO Sridhar. Nanjangud Taluk: Hadinaru GP President H.G. Avinash and PDO Sijesh Kumar; Hura GP President Chandru and PDO Mahesh. K.R. Nagar Taluk: Sheegavalu GP President Tulasiram and PDO Manjunath. H.D. Kote Taluk: Naganahalli GP President K. Mahesh and PDO Santosh Nag; Antharasanthe GP President Kaleem Pasha and PDO Chidanandaswamy. T. Narasipur Taluk: Chidaravalli GP President Chikkamallappa and PDO Ravi. Periyapatna Taluk: Malangi GP President Devendra and PDO Dr. Asha and Hunsur Taluk: Manuganahalli GP President M.D. Srikantegowda and PDO Rachana.