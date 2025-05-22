CM in city tomorrow
May 22, 2025

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be arriving in Mysuru on a two-day visit from tomorrow.

He will take off on a helicopter from HAL Airport in Bengaluru at 10.30 am and arrive at Krishnaraja Stadium Helipad in K.R. Nagar at 11.30 am where he will be laying foundation stones and inaugurating various development works under K.R. Nagar Assembly Constituency at an event organised by Mysuru District Administration and Zilla Panchayat at Dr. Raj Kumar Banangala (Radio Grounds).

Siddaramaiah will leave K.R. Nagar in a helicopter at 3.30 pm and arrive at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli at 3.50 pm, from where he will travel by road to the District Hospital premises on KRS Road to inaugurate Day Care Chemotherapy Centres in District Hospitals across the State through video-conference.

After an overnight’s stay in Mysuru, CM Siddaramaiah will inaugurate Indira Canteens at an event to be held at Hinkal on May 24 at 10.30 am. Following this, he will take part in the inauguration of ‘Namma Basava Jayanti-2025’ jointly organised by Basava Balagagala Okkuta, Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha and various Veerashaiva-Lingayat Associations at Kalamandira at 11.30 am.

At 4 pm, he will take part in the inaugural event of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Study Centre at Manasagangothri premises. At 6 pm, the CM will visit Kalamandira to watch the play ‘Edege Bidda Akshara’ based on Devanur Mahadev’s book. Siddaramaiah will depart to Bengaluru in  a special flight from Mysore Airport at 8 pm.

