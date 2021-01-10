CM in Delhi today to meet Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda

January 10, 2021

New Delhi: A day after he was summoned by the BJP top brass to New Delhi, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa arrived in the national capital this morning to hold talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda on party issues.

Yediyurappa left Bengaluru in a special flight at 8.20 am and his return journey date has been kept open. Speaking to presspersons upon landing in New Delhi, Yediyurappa said that he will be meeting Amit Shah and Nadda this afternoon and discuss with them the choice of party candidates for Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly by-polls and Belagavi Lok Sabha by-poll which are likely to take place soon.

When asked whether he would discuss Karnataka Cabinet expansion or reshuffle, Yediyurappa was evasive and merely said that the party High Command will take a decision in this regard while refusing to elaborate on the issue.

Yesterday morning, the CM had said that the Cabinet expansion was in the hands of the party High Command. He is expected to lobby with the central leadership for a green signal to the delayed exercise. The CM’s earlier trips to Delhi since September 2020 have failed to get the High Command to clear the Cabinet expansion exercise, reportedly frustrating him.