CM inaugurates Pourakarmika Convention

Mysuru:  “Pourakarmikas should be allowed to move up from the lower strata of society and join the mainstream,” said Chief Minister Siddharamaiah.

He was speaking after inaugurating a convention of Pourakarmikas organised by former Mayor Narayana at Jaganmohan Palace here yesterday.

Siddharamaiah opined that children of Pourakarmikas need not continue the same profession and suggested them to focus on education to shape up better in life. He said that Karnataka was the first State in the country to abolish contract system among Pourakarmikas and added that the salary of a Pourakarmika had been increased from a meagre Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 17,000.He added that the health scheme for Pourakarmikas should be well-utilised by the tribe to safeguard their health.

MLA M.K. Somashekar, former MP C.H. Vijayashankar, former MLA M. Satyanarayana, former Mayor Narayana, District Pourakarmika Association President Mara and others attended the convention.

April 19, 2018

