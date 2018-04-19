Nominated to Indo-US Fellowship Selection Panel

Mysuru: Karamveer Chakra Dr. Renu Agrawal, former Chief Scientist, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru, has been nominated to National WISTEMM Selection Committee by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology, for a period of three years.

In 2014, DST brought all the women-centric schemes and programmes under one ambit named KIRAN (Knowledge Involvement in Research Advancement through Nurturing). KIRAN includes women-exclusive schemes for encouraging women to foster their career by undertaking research not only in science and engineering but also for societal benefit besides making a career through entrepreneurship and training in intellectual property management. Another new component, ‘Indo-US Fellowship for Women in STEMM’ (WISTEMM) has been initiated recently under KIRAN with an aim to provide opportunities to Indian Women Scientists, Engineers and Technologists to work in state-of-the-art laboratories in USA to understand their best practices in R&D and enhance their own research capacities and capabilities in global perspective. The duration of Fellowship will be between 3-6 months.

Indo-US Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF), New Delhi is implementing this initiative of KIRAN division of DST. The Committee will examine and recommend proposals under Indo-US Fellowship for WISTEMM.