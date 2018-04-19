Former VCs’ Forum suggests eligibility test for students to solve KSOU issue

Mysuru: In a bid to solve the issues prevailing in Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), the Forum of Former Vice-Chancellors of Karnataka State Universities is ready to intervene in resolving the issues and has suggested conducting an eligibility or proficiency test to the students who have pursued the education in KSOU from 2012 to 2015.

According to the Forum, this should be similar to CET/NEET tests conducted for PUC students but warned that the Proficiency Test should be conducted only with the approval of UGC.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday, Forum President and former VC Prof. S.N. Hegde said that nearly three lakh students were facing a lot of problems due to the de-recognition of courses at KSOU.

Former VC N.S. Ramegowda, who also spoke said that though the State Government allowed the KSOU to issue certificates to eligible students who have pursued courses during 2012-15 which was also accepted by the High Court, it is was only a partial remedy to the students of the State and added that out of three lakh students, there are only one lakh students from the State and the rest were from other States.

Stating that the permanent remedy to solve the problem is by conducting an eligibility test to the students, Ramegowda said that the KSOU, with the approval of the State Government must appeal to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to accept the proposal of recognising the eligibility test and added that an independent agency should be constituted to conduct the test.

Expressing doubts about KSOU getting recognition from the UGC this academic year too due to technical lapses in the applications submitted to the UGC, Ramegowda said “Although it is claimed that the KSOU has applied to offer Open and Distant Learning programmes for the year 2017-18, it has failed, due to the delay.”

The former VCs said that they were ready to take up the issue with the UGC to find an early solution if the KSOU agrees to refer the issue to the Forum.