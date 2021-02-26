CM launches KSRTC’s ‘Namma Cargo’ service

February 26, 2021

Bengaluru: In a bid to tide over revenue losses due to drop in commuters amid COVID-19 crisis, three State-run transport corporations — KSRTC, NEKRTC and NWKRTC — on Friday, formally launched a parcel and cargo service named ‘Namma Cargo.’

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa flagged off the ‘Namma Cargo’ service in front of Vidhana Soudha here this morning.

‘Namma Cargo’ will be operated through Strategic Outsourcing Private Ltd., for the next five years in the three transport corporations. While Strategic Outsourcing will provide basic infrastructure, the Transport Corporations will provide space to set up parcel and cargo counters at bus stands and their various other facilities.

Transport authorities said that the initiative is a safe, reliable and cost-effective overnight cargo service covering the States of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Pondicherry. They further said that the service is based on the concept of Reliability, Connectivity and Affordability.