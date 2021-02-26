CM launches KSRTC’s ‘Namma Cargo’ service
Coronavirus Update, News

CM launches KSRTC’s ‘Namma Cargo’ service

February 26, 2021

Bengaluru: In a bid to tide over revenue losses due to drop in commuters amid COVID-19 crisis, three State-run transport corporations — KSRTC, NEKRTC and NWKRTC — on Friday,  formally launched a parcel and cargo service named ‘Namma Cargo.’

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa flagged off the ‘Namma Cargo’ service in front of Vidhana Soudha here this morning.

‘Namma Cargo’ will be operated through Strategic Outsourcing Private Ltd., for the next five years in the three transport corporations. While Strategic Outsourcing will provide basic infrastructure, the Transport Corporations will provide space to set up parcel and cargo counters at bus stands and their various other facilities.

Transport authorities said that the initiative is a safe, reliable and cost-effective overnight cargo service covering the States of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Pondicherry. They further said that the service is based on the concept of Reliability, Connectivity and Affordability.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching