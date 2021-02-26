PM Modi to open virtual ‘India Toy Fair-2021’ tomorrow
February 26, 2021

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Toy Fair-2021 tomorrow at 11 am via video-conferencing.

The Fair will be held from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2. It aims to bring together all stakeholders including buyers, sellers, students, teachers and designers on a virtual platform to create sustainable linkages and encourage dialogue for the overall development of the industry. Through this platform, the Government and the industry should come together to discuss how India can be made the next global hub for manufacturing and sourcing of toys by way of attracting investments in the sector and promoting exports.

Over 1,000 exhibitors from across 30 States and Union Territories will display their products in an e-commerce enabled virtual exhibition. It will showcase traditional Indian toys as well as modern toys including electronic toys, plush toys, puzzles and games. The Toy Fair will also host numerous webinars and panel discussions with eminent Indian and international speakers with proven capabilities in toy design and manufacturing. 

For children, it is an opportunity to participate in a plethora of activities, including craft demonstrations on traditional toy making and virtual visits to toy museums and factories.

Toys play a significant part in the development of a child’s mind and also help improve psychomotor and cognitive skills in children. In his Mann Ki Baat address in August 2020, the PM had said that toys not only augment activity, but also give flight to aspirations. 

Modi had also made a mention of the famous Channapatna toys in his talk. Channapatna is in Ramanagara District  of Karnataka and has the sobriquet ‘Toy City’ or ‘Gombegala Nagara.’

