CM makes minor re-shuffle of District In-charge Ministers

June 3, 2020

Bengaluru: In a minor re-shuffle regarding District In-charge Ministers, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday appointed Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi as the new Belagavi District Minister and Food & Civil Supplies Minister K. Gopalaiah as Hassan District Minister.

Ramesh Jarkiholi of the Congress and Gopalaiah of the JD(S) had played a key role in the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress coalition Government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy in July last year, by quitting their respective Assembly seats along with over a dozen MLAs from the two parties. However, both Ramesh and Gopalaiah were re-elected to the Assembly in the by-polls held on Dec.5, 2019 from Gokak (Belagavi district) and Mahalakshmi Layout (Bengaluru city) Assembly segments respectively and were inducted into the Yediyurappa Cabinet early this year.

Till now, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar was holding charge of Belagavi district in addition to his native Dharwad district, while Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy was in charge of Hassan along with his native Tumakuru district. Shettar will continue as Dharwad in charge Minister and so does Madhuswamy as Tumakuru District Minister.

The appointment of Ramesh Jarkiholi as the new Belagavi District Minister is seen as a huge setback for Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who was eyeing the responsibility. The CM’s action is also said to be a warning to senior BJP leader from Belagavi Umesh Katti, who was recently in the news for reportedly hosting a dinner for disgruntled party MLAs.

In another significant appointment, Athani MLA Mahesh Kumthalli, also a turncoat who was re-elected to the Assembly on a BJP ticket in the Dec.5 bypolls, has been named as the Chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board. Kumathalli had missed out on a Cabinet berth earlier this year. His appointment is seen as an advantage for Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in respect of Belagavi politics.