COVID Curfew extended till June 30 in city from 9 pm to 5 am

June 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In accordance with the directive of the Union and State Governments to stop the spread of the deadly Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, as a precautionary measure, has extended the curfew across the city till June 30.

The curfew imposed as per Section 144 of Cr.PC will be in effect from 9 pm till 5 am on all the days and accordingly movement of public and all type of vehicles, barring those associated with essential services, has been banned in this period. Public gatherings of more than five persons at any spot is prohibited till June 30.

Also, commercial establishments will have to follow lockdown guidelines such as social distancing and prevent gathering of more than five persons at a time, among their customers. Unnecessary public movement is strictly prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am.The public are required to mandatorily wear face masks and all business and commercial establishments have to shut down by 9 pm. It is mandatory to maintain cleanliness and hygiene at work places. Legal action will be initiated against those found violating curfew norms, according to a press release issued by the Office of the Police Commissioner.