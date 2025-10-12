CM orders crackdown, reviews law and order

October 12, 2025

Children are unsafe in CM’s home district, Congress leaders silent: BJP

Mysuru: A wave of public outrage has swept through Mysuru following two horrific crimes committed within just three days — the daylight murder of a man and the rape and killing of a minor girl, both near Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

The incidents have triggered widespread criticism of the Police personnel’s failure to enforce law and order. Opposition leaders have come down heavily on the Government for failing to prevent such brutal acts.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was in Mysuru last night for a private event, convened a high-level meeting with senior officials at his residence in T.K. Layout to assess the deteriorating law and order situation.

Arriving by special flight around 7.30 pm, the CM first attended a wedding reception hosted by a Congress leader before proceeding to his residence for the emergency review meeting.

The meeting was attended by District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif and Zilla Panchayat CEO S. Yukesh Kumar.

Seema Latkar briefed the CM on both cases, outlining the sequence of events and progress in the investigations. Siddaramaiah is said to have directed officials to take stringent measures to prevent such crimes in future, curb unlawful activities, and restore public confidence.

BJP flays CM

The BJP has lashed out at the State Government over the rape and murder of a 10-year-old balloon-selling girl in Mysuru, alleging a total collapse of law and order.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru yesterday, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said, “Even during the Dasara celebrations in Mysuru, the Police failed to prevent the rape of a young girl.”

“There is no safety even for children, even in Siddaramaiah’s home district, and both Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara have remained silent on the issue. Ashoka said that despite Police personnel from four to five districts deployed in Mysuru during Dasara, such a crime occurred.

“D.K. Shivakumar can spot potholes in Delhi, but preventing rape in Karnataka seems impossible. Siddaramaiah celebrated Dasara with grandeur in his home district even as such a tragedy unfolded. Birthday parties are being held inside Bengaluru Central Prison, and drugs are being supplied within jail walls. Law and order have sunk to abysmal depths,” he charged.