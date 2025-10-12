MLA G.D. Harish Gowda elected as Mysuru District Co-operative Union President

October 12, 2025

Mysuru: Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda and former Zilla Panchayat (ZP) member B.N. Sadananda were elected unopposed as President and Vice-President of Mysuru District Co-operative Union respectively during the elections held here yesterday.

15 members elected as Directors

Along from MLA G.D. Harish Gowda and former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, K.S. Kumar, Shivagami, Prashanth Thatachar, Somashekar K. Umashankar, A.T. Somashekar, Kurahatti Mahesh, Hanamanalu Siddegowda, K. Kumar, Mallanna, B.N. Sadananda, Merchants Bank Anand and G.V. Gururaj were elected as the Directors of Union.

While, 13 Directors of 15 were elected unopposed, Hanumanalu Siddegowda was elected by securing 15 votes. Meanwhile, Rajkumar with 5 votes and Prasanna with 7 votes had lost the elections from their respective Constituencies. In the elections held from Credit Co-operative Societies Constituency, Prashanth Thatachar won by securing 27 votes against Lakshmeesh who managed to secure only a single vote in his favour.

Government meddling with co-operative sector

Addressing media persons after assuming charge as the President of Mysuru District Co-operative Union, Harish Gowda expressed that Government’s interference with co-operative sector had increased in the recent years.

“The Government had interfered during the MCDCC Bank election, the process which is yet to be completed. The co-operative sector has to work independently without Government’s interference,” he said.

State administration has collapsed

Harish Gowda, taking dig at the State Government said that the administration in the State had collapsed and no member of the Government was looking to address the issues faced by the general public as the Congress MLAs were busy with their internal rifts.

“The law and order situation in Mysuru with alleged rape and murder of a minor girl and murder cases being reported. The State Government has to compensate the family members of the deceased girl,” he said.

Harish Gowda also urged the State Government to take up the survey works to ascertain the damage caused by the rains.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has personally visited Kalaburagi and other places. However, measures have to be taken up to survey this part of the State without which compensation cannot be fixed. The Government has to initiate measures to take up the survey works on priority basis,” he said.